Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is the setting for the Florida A&M Rattlers' (0-0) matchup against the Jackson State Tigers (1-0) on September 3, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Offensively, Florida A&M ranked 72nd in the FCS with 25.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 30th in points allowed (320.9 points allowed per contest). Jackson State has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 19th-best in points per game (37) and fourth-best in points surrendered per game (7).

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Key Statistics (2022)

Florida A&M Jackson State 357.1 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.9 (8th) 320.9 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.2 (8th) 98.9 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.8 (65th) 258.2 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.1 (10th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (9th)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Jeremy Moussa recorded a passing stat line last year of 2,730 yards with a 57.3% completion rate (225-for-393), 21 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and an average of 248.2 yards per game.

Last season Jaylen McCloud took 97 rushing attempts for 379 yards (34.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Terrell Jennings collected 292 rushing yards on 67 carries and three touchdowns last season.

Xavier Smith hauled in 74 catches for 876 yards (79.6 per game) while being targeted 68 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread amassed 588 yards on 45 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 37 times, and averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game.

David Manigo grabbed 23 passes for 368 yards, averaging 33.5 yards per game last season.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has compiled 361 yards on 78.8% passing while collecting three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has rushed for 109 yards on 13 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

JD Martin has run for 36 yards across 11 carries. He's chipped in with three catches for 17 yards.

Rico Powers Jr. has registered four catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 95 (95 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Isaiah Spencer has caught five passes and compiled 64 receiving yards (64 per game).

Duke Miller has racked up 57 reciving yards (57 ypg) this season.

