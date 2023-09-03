On Sunday, Orlando Arcia (.583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .282 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 56th in slugging.

Arcia enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

In 65.5% of his games this year (74 of 113), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (26.5%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (15.0%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (31.9%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (15.0%).

In 39.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 56 .289 AVG .275 .352 OBP .321 .454 SLG .454 16 XBH 19 8 HR 9 29 RBI 26 43/17 K/BB 38/14 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings