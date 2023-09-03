Travis d'Arnaud vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .246 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 32 of 57 games this season (56.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- d'Arnaud has had an RBI in 22 games this season (38.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|.209
|AVG
|.272
|.289
|OBP
|.316
|.430
|SLG
|.448
|9
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|17/10
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
