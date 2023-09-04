Orioles vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 4
The Los Angeles Angels (64-73) will look for Luis Rengifo to prolong an 11-game hitting streak versus the Baltimore Orioles (85-51), on Monday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
The probable starters are Grayson Rodriguez (4-3) for the Orioles and Kenny Rosenberg for the Angels.
Orioles vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (4-3, 5.03 ERA) vs Rosenberg - LAA (0-0, 6.43 ERA)
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez
- The Orioles will hand the ball to Rodriguez (4-3) for his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- The 23-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 5.03, a 2.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.344.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
Grayson Rodriguez vs. Angels
- The Angels have scored 647 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They are batting .249 for the campaign with 198 home runs, third in the league.
- The Angels have gone 9-for-18 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenny Rosenberg
- Rosenberg will start for the Angels, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
- In his two games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .310 against him. He has a 6.43 ERA and averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings.
