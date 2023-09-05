Ozzie Albies -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .270 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 37 walks.
  • He ranks 50th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Albies will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 in his last games.
  • Albies has gotten a hit in 85 of 123 games this season (69.1%), including 34 multi-hit games (27.6%).
  • In 26 games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.1%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Albies has picked up an RBI in 39.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.
  • He has scored in 63 games this year (51.2%), including 13 multi-run games (10.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 66
.241 AVG .294
.299 OBP .352
.450 SLG .547
22 XBH 31
10 HR 18
38 RBI 52
40/17 K/BB 49/20
2 SB 9

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas (6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.66), 38th in WHIP (1.308), and 50th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.