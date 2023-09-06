Ronald Acuna Jr. and Nolan Arenado are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Truist Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (16-4) for his 28th start of the season.

He has 16 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Strider has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 27 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 20th, 1.054 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.8 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 31 6.0 4 4 4 9 2 at Giants Aug. 25 7.0 3 1 1 9 1 vs. Giants Aug. 18 7.0 1 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 12 7.0 3 0 0 6 4 at Pirates Aug. 7 2.2 5 6 6 3 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs, 71 walks and 86 RBI (184 total hits). He's also stolen 63 bases.

He's slashed .332/.413/.573 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 5 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Dodgers Aug. 31 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 138 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 45 home runs and 88 walks. He has driven in 114 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .266/.373/.584 slash line so far this season.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has put up 138 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.320/.479 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 73 walks and 71 RBI (144 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .275/.365/.451 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

