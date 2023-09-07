Mack Hollins, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 98th among WRs; 290th overall), put up 97.2 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 42nd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Atlanta Falcons WR.

Mack Hollins Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 97.16 62.59 - Overall Rank 141 235 290 Position Rank 43 88 98

Mack Hollins 2022 Stats

Hollins averaged 40.6 receiving yards on 5.5 targets per game last year, scoring four TDs.

Hollins picked up 22.0 fantasy points -- eight catches, 158 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 3 versus the Tennessee Titans, which was his best game last season.

Mack Hollins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 1.6 1 1 16 0 Week 2 Cardinals 6.6 8 5 66 0 Week 3 @Titans 22.0 11 8 158 1 Week 4 Broncos 3.3 5 3 33 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 7 Texans 10.4 3 2 44 1 Week 8 @Saints 6.4 8 7 64 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 1.7 4 2 17 0 Week 10 Colts 1.8 6 2 18 0 Week 11 @Broncos 5.2 9 6 52 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 12.3 5 4 63 1 Week 13 Chargers 3.5 9 5 35 0 Week 14 @Rams 6.2 4 2 22 0 Week 15 Patriots 10.0 8 4 40 1 Week 16 @Steelers 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 17 49ers 4.0 4 3 40 0 Week 18 Chiefs 1.5 3 2 15 0

