Ally Ewing, the most recent champion at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship, will compete at this year's tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Looking to place a bet on Ewing at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2000 to pick up the win this week.

Ally Ewing Insights

Ewing has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day without a bogey three times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in two of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Over her last 18 rounds, Ewing has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Ewing has finished in the top 10 in two of her past five events.

Ewing has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances.

Ewing will attempt to make the cut for the fifth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 20 -5 277 1 15 2 6 $1.2M

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Ewing won this tournament in 2022, the last time she entered it.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Kenwood Country Club is set for a shorter 6,515 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

Courses that Ewing has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,554 yards, 39 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Ewing's Last Time Out

Ewing was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Portland Classic, which landed her in the 41st percentile of the field.

Ewing was better than 70% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Ewing carded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Ewing had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.1).

Ewing's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.5.

At that last outing, Ewing's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Ewing finished the Portland Classic recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ewing finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards
Ewing Odds to Win: +2000

