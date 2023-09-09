Currently the Atlanta Falcons have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC South: +200
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Atlanta Betting Insights

  • Atlanta won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Falcons games.
  • Atlanta totaled 318.6 yards per game offensively last year (24th in ), and it surrendered 362.1 yards per game (27th) on the other side of the ball.
  • Last year the Falcons won just once on the road and had a 6-3 record at home.
  • Atlanta went unbeaten (4-0) as the favorite and 3-9 as the underdog last season.
  • The Falcons were 6-6 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Falcons Impact Players

Falcons Player Futures

Jessie Bates III Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Grady Jarrett Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Tyler Allgeier Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Desmond Ridder MVP Odds
Bijan Robinson Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Drake London Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Kyle Pitts Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Panthers - +8000
2 September 17 Packers - +6600
3 September 24 @ Lions - +1700
4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000
5 October 8 Texans - +20000
6 October 15 Commanders - +8000
7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +12500
8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000
9 November 5 Vikings - +4000
10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +40000
BYE - - - -
12 November 26 Saints - +4000
13 December 3 @ Jets - +1800
14 December 10 Buccaneers - +12500
15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000
16 December 24 Colts - +15000
17 December 31 @ Bears - +6000
18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

