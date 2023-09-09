The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the UAB Blazers (1-0). A total of 62.5 points has been set for this game.

Georgia Southern ranks 37th in total offense this year (473 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 473 yards allowed per game. UAB's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks seventh-best in the FBS with 163 total yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 458 total yards per game, which ranks 42nd.

Georgia Southern vs. UAB Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Allen E. Paulson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -7.5 -105 -115 62.5 -110 -110 -300 +230

Week 2 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Georgia Southern Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern's record against the spread last season was 7-6-0.

The Eagles won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Georgia Southern had six of its 13 games go over the point total last year.

Georgia Southern was listed as the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it split the games.

The Blazers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +230.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Eagles a 75.0% chance to win.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Kyle Vantrease threw for 4,248 yards (326.8 per game), completing 61.4% of his passes, with 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 13 games last year.

Vantrease also rushed for 34 yards and three TDs.

Jalen White ran for 915 yards (70.4 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 13 games.

In the passing game, White scored one touchdown, with 22 receptions for 217 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Derwin Burgess Jr. scored seven TDs, catching 58 balls for 717 yards (55.2 per game).

Khaleb Hood had 86 receptions for 921 yards (70.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Anthony Wilson had one interception to go with 36 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

Justin Ellis amassed 24 tackles, four TFL, and 4.5 sacks in 13 games.

Khadry Jackson collected one interception to go with 31 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in 13 games a season ago.

In 2022, Marques Watson-Trent had 32 tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.

