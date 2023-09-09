The UConn Huskies (0-1) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Georgia State Panthers (1-0). The over/under is 54.5 for this matchup.

Georgia State is compiling 42.0 points per game on offense (30th in the FBS), and ranks 102nd on defense with 35.0 points allowed per game. UConn is compiling 14.0 points per contest on offense this season (108th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 24.0 points per game (75th-ranked) on defense.

Georgia State vs. UConn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Center Parc Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia State vs UConn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia State -3 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Week 2 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State covered the spread six times in 12 games last season.

The Panthers covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

There were six Georgia State games (out of 12) that went over the total last season.

Georgia State won two of the four games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (50%).

The Huskies have played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger threw for 2,431 yards (202.6 per game), completing 58.4% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games last year.

Grainger also rushed for 747 yards and seven TDs.

Jamari Thrash had 60 catches for 1,110 yards (92.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

Tucker Gregg ran for 705 yards (58.8 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Marcus Carroll rushed for 616 yards (51.3 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games.

On defense last year, Jordan Veneziale helped keep opposing offenses in check with 65 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks in 12 games.

Jontrey Hunter amassed 2.0 sacks to go with 4.0 TFL, 36 tackles, and two interceptions in 12 games.

In 12 games a season ago, Antavious Lane totaled 55 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two interceptions.

Javon Denis totaled 29 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four sacks in 12 games played in 2022.

