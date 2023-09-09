The UConn Huskies (0-1) visit the Georgia State Panthers (1-0) at Center Parc Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Georgia State is putting up 42 points per game on offense, which ranks them 30th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 102nd, surrendering 35 points per contest. UConn has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 21st-worst with 273 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, allowing 364 total yards per contest (85th-ranked).

Georgia State vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Georgia State vs. UConn Key Statistics

Georgia State UConn 424 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273 (114th) 520 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364 (75th) 231 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160 (58th) 193 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 113 (124th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State so far this season. He has 193 passing yards, completing 80% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 51 yards (51 ypg) on 12 carries.

Marcus Carroll has racked up 184 yards on 23 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

Robert Lewis has hauled in seven catches for 97 yards (97 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has put up a 52-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in two passes on three targets.

Jacari Carter's two grabs have turned into 20 yards.

UConn Stats Leaders

Joe Fagnano leads UConn with 113 yards on 14-of-26 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 18 rushing yards (18 ypg) on seven carries.

Victor Rosa has carried the ball nine times for 99 yards, with two touchdowns.

DeVontae Houston has 22 receiving yards (22 ypg) on three catches while collecting 24 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Justin Joly leads his team with 38 receiving yards on four receptions.

Brett Buckman's three targets have resulted in two receptions for 19 yards.

