The UConn Huskies (0-1) will look to upset the Georgia State Panthers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The Panthers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. UConn matchup in this article.

Georgia State vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Georgia State vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Georgia State vs. UConn Betting Trends

Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

