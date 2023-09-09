Georgia State vs. UConn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The UConn Huskies (0-1) will look to upset the Georgia State Panthers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium. The Panthers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. UConn matchup in this article.
Georgia State vs. UConn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
Georgia State vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|UConn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-3)
|54.5
|-160
|+130
|DraftKings
|Georgia State (-3)
|54.5
|-142
|+120
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-2.5)
|53.5
|-152
|+126
|Tipico
|Georgia State (-3)
|-
|-155
|+135
Georgia State vs. UConn Betting Trends
Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
