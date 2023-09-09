The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field.

With 474.0 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS, Georgia Tech has been forced to rely on its 33rd-ranked offense (488.0 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. South Carolina State's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 5.0 points per game, which ranks 17th-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 57th with 30.5 points ceded per contest.

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina State Key Statistics

Georgia Tech South Carolina State 488.0 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.5 (49th) 474.0 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.0 (120th) 175.0 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.5 (61st) 313.0 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 61.0 (115th) 2 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (88th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (9th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has been a dual threat for Georgia Tech so far this season. He has 313 passing yards, completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 53 yards (53.0 ypg) on 10 carries.

Trevion Cooley has carried the ball nine times for 52 yards (52.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford's 85 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted seven times and has registered five catches.

Chase Lane has hauled in three receptions totaling 69 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jamal Haynes has been the target of five passes and compiled four catches for 56 yards, an average of 56.0 yards per contest.

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Andre Washington Jr. has 63 passing yards, or 31.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 35% of his passes. He's also chipped in on the ground with 18.0 rushing yards per game.

Jawarn Howell is his team's leading rusher with 26 carries for 82 yards, or 41.0 per game.

Kacy Fields has totaled 57 yards on 12 carries.

Keshawn Toney has collected four catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 51 (25.5 yards per game). He's been targeted six times and has one touchdown.

Jordan Smith has put up a 46-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on six targets.

Jaylin Linder's one catch (on one target) has netted him 10 yards (5.0 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia Tech or South Carolina State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.