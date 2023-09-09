The Ball State Cardinals (0-1) visit the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Georgia has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 18th-best in scoring offense (48 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (7 points allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Ball State is posting 295 total yards per contest (104th-ranked). It ranks 78th in the FBS defensively (357 total yards given up per game).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on SEC Network.

Georgia vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Georgia Ball State 559 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (105th) 260 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (71st) 159 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 72 (115th) 400 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223 (73rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (83rd) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 294 passing yards for Georgia, completing 67.7% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 12 rushing yards (12 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kendall Milton has 53 rushing yards on nine carries.

Roderick Robinson II has been handed the ball eight times this year and racked up 50 yards (50 per game) with one touchdown.

Brock Bowers' team-leading 77 yards as a receiver have come on five catches (out of five targets).

Mekhi Mews has hauled in three receptions totaling 75 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

C.J. Smith has compiled two receptions for 57 yards, an average of 57 yards per game.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has compiled 165 yards on 71.4% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with zero interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper has carried the ball 15 times for 33 yards.

Kiael Kelly has compiled 21 yards on seven carries.

Ty Robinson paces his team with 90 receiving yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has caught eight passes and compiled 66 receiving yards (66 per game).

Qian Magwood has racked up 38 reciving yards (38 ypg) this season.

