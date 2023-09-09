The Morehead State Eagles (1-0) visit the Mercer Bears (1-1) at Five Star Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Mercer is compiling 12 points per game on offense, which ranks them 85th in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 86th, giving up 40 points per game. Morehead State's offense has been dominant, putting up 37 points per game (23rd-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 69th by giving up 35 points per game.

Mercer vs. Morehead State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Mercer vs. Morehead State Key Statistics

Mercer Morehead State 260 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424 (38th) 457.5 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0 (1st) 131.5 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188 (32nd) 128.5 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236 (32nd) 3 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has been a dual threat for Mercer so far this season. He has 253 passing yards, completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's rushed for 80 yards (40 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Al Wooten II has racked up 82 yards on 20 carries.

Ty James has hauled in eight receptions for 86 yards (43 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Devron Harper has hauled in eight receptions totaling 70 yards so far this campaign.

Travion Solomon's three receptions are good enough for 23 yards.

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 236 yards (236 ypg) to lead Morehead State, completing 65.6% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 82 yards (82 ypg) on 11 carries.

James Louis has piled up 72 yards (on 18 carries) with one touchdown, while also grabbing two passes for 25 yards.

Nate Boehm's 56 receiving yards (56 yards per game) are best on his team. He has four receptions on five targets with one touchdown.

Chance Harris has collected 42 receiving yards (42 yards per game) and one touchdown on two receptions.

Ryan Upp's five targets have resulted in five catches for 41 yards and one touchdown.

