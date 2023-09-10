The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take the field at Truist Park against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Pirates have +220 odds to play spoiler. Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 10 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -275 +220 10 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -125

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Atlanta games have gone over the run total five consecutive times, and the average total in this span was 9.9 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have put together an 84-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.1% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The Braves have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 141 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-61-3).

The Braves have a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-25 46-24 28-18 64-31 73-41 19-8

