Desmond Ridder will be up against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL last year when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers in their season opener, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Ridder averaged 177.0 yards passing per game and threw for two TDs last year. Ridder also rushed for 64 yards on 16 attempts, averaging 16.0 yards per game.

Ridder vs. the Panthers

Ridder vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Last year, Carolina allowed three quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Panthers last season.

Against Carolina last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Panthers surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

The 227.5 yards per game allowed by the Panthers through the air last season were the 22nd-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Panthers gave up 25 passing touchdowns (1.5 per game) last season to rank 19th in NFL play.

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Panthers

Passing Yards: 196.5 (-115)

196.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+165)

Ridder Passing Insights

Ridder went over his passing yards total twice in four games with a prop available last season.

The Falcons ran 42.6% passing plays and 57.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Ridder averaged 6.2 yards per pass attempt last season.

Ridder threw for at least one touchdown once last year, and tossed multiple scores in that game, out of four games played.

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-120)

Ridder Rushing Insights

Ridder went over the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in three opportunities last season.

Ridder had no rushing touchdowns in four games last season.

Ridder's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/18/2022 Week 15 13-for-26 / 97 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 12/24/2022 Week 16 22-for-33 / 218 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 1/1/2023 Week 17 19-for-26 / 169 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 1/8/2023 Week 18 19-for-30 / 224 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

