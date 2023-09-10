A pair of the WNBA's top players will be on display when Rhyne Howard (17.4 points per game, 13th in league) and the Atlanta Dream (19-20) welcome in Arike Ogunbowale (20.9, fifth) and the Dallas Wings (21-18) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on BSSWX and BSSO.

Dream vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Wings

The 82.7 points per game Atlanta averages are only 2.4 fewer points than Dallas gives up (85.1).

This season, Atlanta has a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 44.5% of shots Dallas' opponents have knocked down.

In games the Dream shoot higher than 44.5% from the field, they are 13-4 overall.

Atlanta shoots 33.6% from three-point range, 2.5% lower than the 36.1% Dallas allows to opponents.

The Dream have collected an 11-7 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 36.1% of their three-point attempts.

Atlanta and Dallas rebound at around the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 2.2 fewer rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 81.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.4 points fewer than the 82.7 they've scored this year.

The last 10 games have seen Atlanta allow 1.1 fewer points per game (82.6) than its season-long average (83.7).

Over their last 10 outings, the Dream are making 1.6 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (4.8 compared to 6.4 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from beyond the arc in that span (27.9% compared to 33.6% season-long).

Dream Injuries