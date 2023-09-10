After batting .297 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Luis Ortiz) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .474 with one homer.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 124 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.4% of those games.

Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (15.3%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this year (29.0%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (16.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year (49 of 124), with two or more runs 10 times (8.1%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 59 .297 AVG .230 .338 OBP .301 .568 SLG .393 27 XBH 20 16 HR 5 48 RBI 22 58/14 K/BB 49/20 0 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings