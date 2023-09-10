Falcons vs. Panthers: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and other Vegas Lines - Week 1
NFC South opponents clash when the Atlanta Falcons (0-0) host the Carolina Panthers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is favored by 3.5 points. For this game, an over/under of 39.5 has been set.
The betting insights and trends for the Falcons can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Panthers. Before the Panthers square off against the Falcons, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends.
Falcons vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-3.5)
|39.5
|-185
|+150
|DraftKings
|Falcons (-3.5)
|39.5
|-185
|+154
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-3.5)
|39.5
|-186
|+156
|Tipico
|Falcons (-3.5)
|-
|-190
|+160
Atlanta vs. Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Insights
- Atlanta's record against the spread last season was 9-7-0.
- As a 3.5-point favorite or more, the Falcons had one win ATS (1-2) last season.
- In 17 Atlanta games last season, seven hit the over.
- Against the spread, Carolina was 8-8-0 last season.
- The Panthers covered the spread five times last year (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- In 17 Carolina games last season, eight of them went over the total.
Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Desmond Ridder
|200.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+165)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
