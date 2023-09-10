In the Week 1 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will MyCole Pruitt hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Think Pruitt will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will MyCole Pruitt score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150 if he scores a TD)

Per game, Pruitt totaled 15 receiving yards on 2.1 targets last year.

Pruitt scored a receiving touchdown four times last season (out of 10 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

MyCole Pruitt Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 49ers 1 1 2 1 Week 9 Chargers 1 1 6 0 Week 10 @Panthers 1 1 6 0 Week 11 Bears 1 1 17 0 Week 12 @Commanders 3 2 9 1 Week 13 Steelers 1 1 7 1 Week 15 @Saints 3 2 20 0 Week 16 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 4 4 49 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 5 3 34 1

Rep MyCole Pruitt with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.