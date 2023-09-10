Will Tyler Allgeier Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 1?
Will Tyler Allgeier pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons clash with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.
Think Allgeier will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)
- Allgeier received 210 carries for 1,035 yards rushing a year ago (64.7 per game) while scoreing three TDs.
- He scored a rushing touchdown in three games last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.
- He had one touchdown catch last season (in 16 games).
Tyler Allgeier Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Rams
|10
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|6
|25
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Browns
|10
|84
|0
|1
|20
|0
|Week 5
|@Buccaneers
|13
|45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|15
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Bengals
|16
|50
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Panthers
|14
|39
|0
|3
|46
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|10
|99
|0
|1
|24
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|8
|20
|0
|3
|-17
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|8
|55
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|11
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|10
|52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|17
|139
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 16
|@Ravens
|18
|74
|0
|4
|43
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|20
|83
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|24
|135
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep Tyler Allgeier with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.