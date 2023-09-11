Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Kyle Schwarber and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday (at 1:05 PM ET).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Morton Stats

The Braves' Charlie Morton (14-11) will make his 28th start of the season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Morton has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 27 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

The 39-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.32), 45th in WHIP (1.385), and 11th in K/9 (10) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Sep. 3 4.0 6 2 2 3 3 at Rockies Aug. 29 6.0 3 1 1 8 2 vs. Mets Aug. 23 7.0 2 0 0 11 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 11 5.0 3 0 0 4 7

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 193 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 35 home runs and 75 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with 64 stolen bases.

He has a .336/.417/.584 slash line on the season.

Acuna will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 10 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 8 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 7 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 25 doubles, three triples, 48 home runs, 91 walks and 121 RBI (149 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .277/.384/.603 slash line on the year.

Olson takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with a double, five home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 10 2-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 102 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 43 home runs, 114 walks and 94 RBI.

He has a slash line of .198/.347/.483 so far this season.

Schwarber will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Sep. 10 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 vs. Marlins Sep. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Padres Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 at Padres Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has collected 151 hits with 30 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He has a .264/.318/.461 slash line so far this season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 8 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 1 at Padres Sep. 4 2-for-6 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Sep. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

