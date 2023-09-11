The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .263 with 23 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 102nd in on base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 77 of 126 games this season (61.1%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (23.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 49 times this year (38.9%), including 10 games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .296 AVG .225 .336 OBP .295 .562 SLG .385 27 XBH 20 16 HR 5 48 RBI 22 59/14 K/BB 52/20 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings