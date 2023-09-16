Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park in the second of a three-game series, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Marlins have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 88 of the 133 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.2%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Atlanta has a 76-32 record (winning 70.4% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Atlanta has played in 147 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-63-3).

The Braves have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 14-12-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-25 49-26 29-19 67-32 76-43 20-8

