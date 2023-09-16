Bryan Hoeing gets the nod on the mound for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 283 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 561 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead MLB with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta has the top offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (858 total runs).

The Braves have a league-high .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, Aug. 27, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Shuster has collected one quality start this year.

Shuster has six starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

So far he has given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Phillies W 10-8 Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies L 7-5 Away Kyle Wright Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins - Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Max Fried Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Bryce Elder Jake Irvin

