The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) visit the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Wisconsin is putting up 435.5 yards per game on offense (49th in the FBS), and rank 57th on the other side of the ball, yielding 324 yards allowed per game. Georgia Southern's defense ranks 48th in the FBS with 17.5 points given up per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 22nd-best by posting 41.5 points per contest.

Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Georgia Southern Wisconsin 467.5 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.5 (59th) 344.5 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324 (52nd) 159 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202 (36th) 308.5 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.5 (70th) 4 (90th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (106th) 4 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has compiled 562 yards (281 ypg) while completing 77.4% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jalen White has rushed 30 times for 165 yards, with two touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching three passes for 34 yards.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has racked up 151 receiving yards on 14 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Khaleb Hood has recorded 115 receiving yards (57.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 13 receptions.

Anthony Queeley's 12 targets have resulted in nine catches for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has compiled 467 yards (233.5 ypg) on 49-of-71 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 23 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 15 carries.

The team's top rusher, Chez Mellusi, has carried the ball 25 times for 206 yards (103 per game), scoring three times.

Braelon Allen has been handed the ball 24 times this year and racked up 161 yards (80.5 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with 13 grabs for 37 yards

Will Pauling's team-leading 133 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 12 targets).

Chimere Dike has caught five passes for 104 yards (52 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Bryson Green's six grabs are good enough for 77 yards.

