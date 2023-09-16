How to Watch the Georgia State vs. Charlotte Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Georgia State Panthers (2-0) and the Charlotte 49ers (1-1) play at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
Georgia State is compiling 38.5 points per game on offense (33rd in the FBS), and ranks 73rd on the other side of the ball with 24.5 points allowed per game. Charlotte ranks 102nd in the FBS with 22 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 56th with 20.5 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.
We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Georgia State vs. Charlotte Key Statistics
|Georgia State
|Charlotte
|409 (76th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|329.5 (109th)
|423 (97th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|349 (61st)
|240.5 (11th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|172.5 (57th)
|168.5 (114th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|157 (120th)
|1 (9th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|4 (89th)
|5 (14th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|3 (48th)
Georgia State Stats Leaders
- Darren Grainger leads Georgia State with 337 yards (168.5 ypg) on 31-of-46 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 193 rushing yards on 24 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 47 times for 291 yards (145.5 per game), scoring six times.
- Robert Lewis has hauled in 11 receptions for 127 yards (63.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.
- Tailique Williams has grabbed four passes while averaging 37 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.
- Ja'Cyais Credle's five receptions have yielded 57 yards.
Charlotte Stats Leaders
- Jalon Jones has thrown for 241 yards on 21-of-34 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 116 yards and one rushing touchdown.
- Durell Robinson has collected 103 yards (on 18 attempts) with one touchdown.
- Jairus Mack has hauled in 109 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Jack Hestera has caught eight passes and compiled 88 receiving yards (44 per game).
- Bryce Kennon's three targets have resulted in two catches for 46 yards and one touchdown.
