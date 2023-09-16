The Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) visit the Furman Paladins (1-1) at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Kennesaw State ranks 43rd in the FCS with 364.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 55th in total defense (357 yards allowed per contest). Furman is putting up 33 points per contest on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 28.5 points per contest (54th-ranked) on defense.

Kennesaw State vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: Fifth Third Bank Stadium

Kennesaw State vs. Furman Key Statistics

Kennesaw State Furman 364.5 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.5 (53rd) 357 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431 (77th) 149.5 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137 (59th) 215 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.5 (44th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy has been a dual threat for Kennesaw State so far this season. He has 400 passing yards, completing 70.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 122 yards (61 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Michael Benefield has been handed the ball 14 times this year and racked up 53 yards (26.5 per game).

Gabriel Benyard's leads his squad with 123 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on three catches (out of three targets) and scored one touchdown.

Carson Kent has caught five passes while averaging 37.5 yards per game.

Blake Bohannon has a total of 66 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two throws and scoring one touchdown.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman this season. He has 301 passing yards (150.5 per game) while completing 56.9% of his passes. He's tossed one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 57 yards (28.5 ypg) on 18 carries.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Roberto, has carried the ball 27 times for 79 yards (39.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kyndel Dean paces his squad with 107 receiving yards on six receptions.

Joshua Harris has put together an 82-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 10 targets.

Ben Ferguson has racked up 73 reciving yards (36.5 ypg) this season.

