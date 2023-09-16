Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the North Carolina vs. Minnesota Game – Saturday, September 16
The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) will face each other at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is North Carolina vs. Minnesota?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: North Carolina 23, Minnesota 21
- North Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Tar Heels have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- Minnesota has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Golden Gophers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +225 moneyline set for this game.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tar Heels a 73.3% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Minnesota (+7)
- This year North Carolina has one win against the spread.
- The Tar Heels have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Minnesota has not covered the spread yet this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (51)
- Together, the two teams combine for 54.5 points per game, 3.5 points more than the total of 51 for this contest.
Splits Tables
North Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61
|58.5
|63.5
|Implied Total AVG
|36
|39
|33
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Minnesota
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|45.5
|Implied Total AVG
|29.5
|29.5
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
