How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, September 16
There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday's Serie A schedule, including Lazio playing Juventus.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Saturday's Serie A action.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Juventus vs Lazio
Lazio (1-0-2) journeys to match up with Juventus (2-1-0) at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (-110)
- Underdog: Lazio (+300)
- Draw: (+235)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Inter Milan vs AC Milan
AC Milan (3-0-0) is on the road to take on Inter Milan (3-0-0) at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (+105)
- Underdog: AC Milan (+230)
- Draw: (+245)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Genoa CFC vs SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli (2-0-1) makes the trip to match up with Genoa CFC (1-0-2) at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (-155)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+400)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.