West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
The Pittsburgh Panthers should come out on top in their matchup versus the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Pittsburgh (-10.8)
|50.5
|Pittsburgh 31, West Virginia 20
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 3 Predictions
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Navy vs Memphis
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- Army vs UTSA
- Alabama vs South Florida
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- Virginia vs Maryland
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
- Penn State vs Illinois
West Virginia Betting Info (2023)
- The Mountaineers have one win against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Pittsburgh Betting Info (2022)
- The Panthers went 6-7-0 ATS last year.
- Last season, eight Panthers games hit the over.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mountaineers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|West Virginia
|35.5
|27.5
|56.0
|17.0
|15.0
|38.0
|Pittsburgh
|33.0
|17.0
|33.0
|17.0
|--
|--
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.