Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Game – Saturday, September 16
The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) will battle the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Wisconsin 37, Georgia Southern 32
- Wisconsin has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Badgers have played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Georgia Southern has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Eagles have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +650 moneyline set for this game.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Badgers a 90.9% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Georgia Southern (+19.5)
- Wisconsin is winless against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have been favored by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Georgia Southern is unbeaten against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (65)
- The point total for the game of 65 is 6.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Wisconsin (30 points per game) and Georgia Southern (41.5 points per game).
Splits Tables
Wisconsin
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.8
|53.5
|58
|Implied Total AVG
|36.5
|41
|32
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Georgia Southern
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|63.5
|63.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35
|35
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
