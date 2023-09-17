Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will play Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at LoanDepot park, at 1:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 287 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .503 slugging percentage this season, collecting 566 extra-base hits.

The Braves have a league-best .275 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (863 total).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.282).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (14-11) to make his 29th start of the season. He is 14-11 with a 3.42 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 157 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Morton enters the outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton is looking to secure his 25th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Phillies L 7-5 Away Kyle Wright Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Max Fried Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Bryce Elder Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Trevor Williams

