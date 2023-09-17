Going into their game against the Green Bay Packers (1-0), the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons took on the Carolina Panthers in their most recent game, winning 24-10.

The Packers' last game was a 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cordarrelle Patterson RB Thigh Full Participation In Practice Jeff Okudah CB Foot Questionable Troy Andersen LB Concussion Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Questionable Romeo Doubs WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice David Bakhtiari OT Nir - rest Questionable Quay Walker LB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Whelan P Finger Full Participation In Practice

Falcons vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Falcons or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Falcons Season Insights (2022)

The Falcons ranked 24th in total offense (318.6 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per game) last year.

Atlanta averaged 21.5 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 23rd, giving up 22.7 points per game.

While the Falcons' pass defense ranked 25th with 231.9 passing yards allowed per game last season, they were worse on offense, ranking second-worst (158.8 passing yards per game).

Atlanta ranked 23rd in run defense last season (130.2 rushing yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 159.9 rushing yards per game.

The Falcons owned the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at -4, forcing 17 turnovers (27th in NFL) while turning it over 21 times (eighth in NFL).

Falcons vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)

Falcons (-1.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-130), Packers (+110)

Falcons (-130), Packers (+110) Total: 40 points

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.