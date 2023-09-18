When the Philadelphia Phillies (81-68) go head to head against the Atlanta Braves (96-53) at Truist Park on Monday, September 18 at 7:20 PM ET, Zack Wheeler will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 196).

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Braves have -105 odds to upset. A 9.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (11-6, 3.65 ERA) vs Kyle Wright - ATL (0-2, 7.48 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Braves Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 58, or 58.6%, of the 99 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have a record of 58-41 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (58.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Braves have been victorious in five of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Braves have won five of seven games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Braves are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +260 1st 1st

