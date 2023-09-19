When the Atlanta Braves (96-54) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (82-68) at Truist Park on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:20 PM ET, Ozzie Albies will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Braves are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Phillies (+185). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (17-5, 3.78 ERA) vs Cristopher Sanchez - PHI (2-4, 3.40 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Phillies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +185 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 135 times and won 88, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 30-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (69.8% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (43.2%) in those games.

The Phillies have played as an underdog of +185 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +250 1st 1st

