Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Forsyth County, Georgia this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brookwood High School at South Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Seckinger High School at Forsyth Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at Shiloh High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Snellville, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
