We have 2023 high school football action in Fulton County, Georgia this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Dacula High School at Denmark High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
  • Location: Alpharetta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at B.E.S.T. Academy

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • Conference: 2A - Region 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Alcovy High School at Woodward Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: College Park, GA
  • Conference: 6A - Region 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon School at Athens Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Athens, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at North Cobb Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Kennesaw, GA
  • Conference: 2A - Region 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverwood High School at Westminster Schools

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

First Presbyterian Day School at Mount Pisgah Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Alpharetta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pope High School at Alpharetta High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Alpharetta, GA
  • Conference: 6A - Region 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Clayton High School at Trinity Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Sharpsburg, GA
  • Conference: 4A - Region 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Collins Hill High School at Westlake High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northview High School at Greater Atlanta Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Norcross, GA
  • Conference: 5A - Region 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Druid Hills High School at Southeast Whitfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Dalton, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School at South Atlanta High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • Conference: 2A - Region 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Roswell High School at Johns Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Johns Creek, GA
  • Conference: 6A - Region 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas County High School at Langston Hughes High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Fairburn, GA
  • Conference: 6A - Region 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fellowship Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Roswell, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Banneker High School at Villa Rica High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Villa Rica, GA
  • Conference: 5A - Region 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside High School at Chapel Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Douglasville, GA
  • Conference: 5A - Region 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Cobb High School at Milton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Milton, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cambridge High School at Chattahoochee High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Johns Creek, GA
  • Conference: 5A - Region 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

King's Ridge Christian School at Bethlehem Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Bethlehem, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lithia Springs High School at Maynard H Jackson High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 22
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • Conference: 5A - Region 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lithonia High School at Frederick Douglass High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 23
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

