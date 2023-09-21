Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Georgia
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The contests in a Week 4 college football slate that shouldn't be missed for fans in Georgia include the UAB Blazers squaring off against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week
Georgia State Panthers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, September 21
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-6)
Click here for a full Georgia State/CCU preview
Mercer Bears at Furman Paladins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia Southern Eagles at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-6.5)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Truist Field
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Wake Forest (-3.5)
Kennesaw State Owls at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Tucker Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UAB Blazers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-42)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.