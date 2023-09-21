A pair of Sun Belt teams meet when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) face off against the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State matchup.

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Conway, South Carolina
  • Venue: Brooks Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline
BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-6.5) 60.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-6.5) 61.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

  • Georgia State has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Coastal Carolina has won all three of its games against the spread this season.
  • The Chanticleers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

