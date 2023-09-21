Tight end rankings are available below, to help you make the best decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup going into Week 3.

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 3

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game T.J. Hockenson Vikings 37.1 18.6 8.5 Hunter Henry Patriots 33.8 16.9 6.5 Evan Engram Jaguars 21.6 10.8 6.5 Darren Waller Giants 20.2 10.1 6.5 Sam LaPorta Lions 20.2 10.1 5.5 Hayden Hurst Panthers 20.1 10.1 5 Zach Ertz Cardinals 19.7 9.9 9 Logan Thomas Commanders 18.5 9.3 5.5 Kylen Granson Colts 18.5 9.3 5 Cole Kmet Bears 17.2 8.6 6.5 Dalton Kincaid Bills 15.9 8 5 Dawson Knox Bills 15.5 7.8 4.5 Mark Andrews Ravens 15.5 15.5 8 Mike Gesicki Patriots 14.9 7.5 4.5 Cade Otton Buccaneers 14 7 4.5 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 13.2 6.6 5.5 Noah Gray Chiefs 12.9 6.5 4 Donald Parham Chargers 12.9 6.5 2.5 Durham Smythe Dolphins 12.7 6.4 5 Travis Kelce Chiefs 12.6 12.6 9 Luke Musgrave Packers 12.5 6.3 3.5 Tyler Higbee Rams 12.1 6.1 5 Gerald Everett Chargers 12 6 3 David Njoku Browns 11.2 5.6 3.5 Tyler Conklin Jets 11.2 5.6 3.5

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.