How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, September 22
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Friday's NCAA Men's Soccer slate has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between Notre Dame and Virginia.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch SMU vs South Florida
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Georgia Southern vs West Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch San Jose State vs Sacramento State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Georgia State vs South Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Webster vs SIUE
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Virginia vs Notre Dame
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Belmont vs Missouri State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
