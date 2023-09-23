The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) host an ACC clash against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Truist Field.

On offense, Wake Forest ranks 50th in the FBS with 33.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 51st in points allowed (324.7 points allowed per contest). Georgia Tech ranks 42nd in points per game (35), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS with 33.3 points allowed per contest.

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Wake Forest 513.3 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440 (58th) 438.3 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.7 (55th) 203.3 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161 (67th) 310 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (34th) 4 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King leads Georgia Tech with 910 yards on 68-of-102 passing with nine touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 95 rushing yards (31.7 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jamal Haynes is his team's leading rusher with 39 carries for 236 yards, or 78.7 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Haynes has also chipped in with nine catches for 86 yards.

Trevion Cooley has run for 196 yards across 32 attempts, scoring three touchdowns. He's chipped in with six catches for 66 yards and one touchdown.

Eric Singleton Jr. has registered 10 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 200 (66.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times and has three touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has collected 179 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Christian Leary has racked up 118 reciving yards (39.3 ypg) this season.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has compiled 837 yards (279 ypg) on 60-of-97 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Demond Claiborne has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 269 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Tate Carney has carried the ball 13 times for 117 yards (39 per game) and one touchdown.

Jahmal Banks has hauled in 18 catches for 223 yards (74.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Taylor Morin has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 176 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Wesley Grimes has a total of 172 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight throws and scoring one touchdown.

