According to our computer projections, the Georgia Bulldogs will beat the UAB Blazers when the two teams play at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which begins at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Georgia vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UAB (+40.5) Over (54.5) Georgia 41, UAB 17

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have no wins against the spread this season.

Georgia has yet to cover a spread (0-2) when they are at least 40.5-point favorites.

No Bulldogs game has hit the over this year.

The average point total for Georgia games this season is 54.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The Blazers are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

In theBlazers' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

UAB games this year have averaged an over/under of 56.5 points, two more than the point total in this matchup.

Bulldogs vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 39 8 39 8 -- -- UAB 30.3 32 28 23.5 35 49

