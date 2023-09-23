The Furman Paladins (2-1) hit the road for a SoCon showdown against the Mercer Bears (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Paladin Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Furman has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best in the FCS by averaging 32.3 points per game. The Paladins rank 63rd on defense (28.3 points allowed per game). Mercer is generating 323.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (70th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 407 total yards per game (89th-ranked).

We will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mercer vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Mercer vs. Furman Key Statistics

Mercer Furman 323.7 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.7 (51st) 407 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.7 (111th) 148.7 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.3 (58th) 175 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (44th) 3 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 521 yards (173.7 ypg) to lead Mercer, completing 63.1% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 90 yards (30 ypg) on 23 carries with two touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has run for 140 yards on 27 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Ty James has collected 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 232 (77.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has two touchdowns.

Devron Harper has 14 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 170 yards (56.7 yards per game) this year.

Travion Solomon's three targets have resulted in three grabs for 23 yards.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 538 yards, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 136 yards (45.3 ypg) on 37 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Roberto, has carried the ball 43 times for 152 yards (50.7 per game), scoring three times.

Ben Ferguson has hauled in seven receptions for 141 yards (47 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Joshua Harris has caught 13 passes for 129 yards (43 yards per game) this year.

Kyndel Dean's eight catches have yielded 119 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Furman or Mercer gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.