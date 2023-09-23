In the contest between the TCU Horned Frogs and SMU Mustangs on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Horned Frogs to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

TCU vs. SMU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-6.5) Under (62.5) TCU 33, SMU 24

Week 4 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The Horned Frogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

The Horned Frogs have posted one win against the spread this year.

TCU has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Horned Frogs have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.

TCU games have had an average of 64 points this season, 1.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mustangs have a 32.3% chance to win.

The Mustangs have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

SMU is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or greater this season.

The Mustangs' two games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

The average point total for SMU this year is 5.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Horned Frogs vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 39.7 21.3 41.5 25.5 36 13 SMU 39.3 14 53.5 7 11 28

