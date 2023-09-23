ACC opponents will battle when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wake Forest 34, Georgia Tech 29

Wake Forest 34, Georgia Tech 29 Wake Forest has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Demon Deacons have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Georgia Tech has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been at least a +150 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Demon Deacons' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wake Forest (-3.5)



Wake Forest (-3.5) Wake Forest has one win against the spread in two games this year.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Entering play this week, Georgia Tech has one victory against the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) No Wake Forest game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 58.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 68.3 points per game, 9.8 points more than the point total of 58.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Wake Forest

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.3 56 60.5 Implied Total AVG 35 33 37 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-1 0-0-1 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 49.5 61.5 Implied Total AVG 34 29 39 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

