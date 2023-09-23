With the college football season entering Week 4, the slate includes six games that feature teams from the Southland. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, review the piece below for info on how to watch.

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV McNeese Cowboys at Eastern Illinois Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Old Dominion Monarchs 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Christian Huskies at SE Louisiana Lions 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North American Stallions at Incarnate Word Cardinals 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Lamar Cardinals 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

